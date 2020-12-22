Regional Updates (12/22/20)

Plebiscite for Palawan’s division into 3 provinces set on March 13

THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) announced that the plebiscite that will determine the division of Palawan into three separate provinces will be held on March 13, 2021. In its Resolution No. 10682 dated December 16 and published on Tuesday, the Comelec en banc set the voting date as well as the plebiscite period from February 11 to March 20. During this period, authorized activities include campaigning for the law, fundraising events, and setting up of voting precincts. Palawan’s division into three provinces — Palawan del Norte, Palawan Oriental, and Palawan del Sur — is contained in Republic Act No. 11259, which was signed into law in April 2019. The plebiscite for its ratification was originally scheduled May 11 this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Registered voters in the affected areas can vote for or against the law’s implementation. — Gillian M. Cortez

NHA vows completion of delayed housing projects for Davao Region gov’t workers by 2022

THE NATIONAL Housing Authority (NHA) has committed to complete the projects for government workers in Davao Region by 2022 after facing delays due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement from the NHA Office of the General Manager, the agency said the target completion dates for ongoing projects under the Government Employees Housing Program (GEHP) have been pushed back, but assured beneficiaries that construction will be done within the next two years. There are four GEHP projects in the region, with two in Davao City and one each in Samal and Mati City. The housing projects are township-type complexes, with community facilities such as small market, covered multi-purpose court, transport terminal, livelihood training center, and health center, among others. The GEHP is intended to provide decent, affordable housing to government employees, including uniformed personnel. — Maya M. Padillo