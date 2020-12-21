Regional Updates (12/21/20)

Makati to proceed with columbarium project next year

THE MAKATI City government renewed its call for relatives to claim the remains of their loved ones buried at the municipal cemetery as it prepares to proceed with the construction of the planned columbarium at the site.

In an announcement published Monday, the city government said it will “dispose of all unclaimed remains” at the cemetery starting January 9.

The project was first announced in 2019 and construction was planned to start in October this year. The public columbarium will provide free cremation and inurnment services to city residents.

The facility will initially have a chapel, viewing area, crematorium, and over 14,000 urn vaults.

The Makati Health Department, with contact numbers 8870-1609 or 8870-1610, is in charge of coordinating the transfer of remains.

Luzon dams release water after heavy rainfall

THREE dams in Luzon released water on Monday after continuous rains brought elevations to critical levels. State weather agency PAGASA announced on Monday afternoon that Angat Dam in Bulacan has opened three of its gates at two meters to bring down its elevation to normal levels and preserve the stability of the dam. Based on the PAGASA advisory, the water level of Angat Dam reached 216.13 meters as of 1 p.m. Monday, beyond its normal operating level of 212 meters. Ipo Dam, located downstream of Angat, opened four gates at two meters, or around 320.10 cubic meters per second (cms), after its elevation reached 100.38 meters as of 12 noon, near its spilling level of 101 meters. Magat Dam in Isabela in northern Luzon also opened four of its gates at seven meters, with an outflow of 1,775 cms. after its water level reached 190.87 meters on Monday morning, only 2.13 meters below its normal operating level of 193 meters.

NIA

Meanwhile, farmer group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) called for the resignation of National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator Ricardo R. Visaya due to the recent massive floods that hit Cagayan and Isabela. In a statement on Monday, SINAG Chairman Rosendo O. So said farmers suffered losses because NIA failed to release water from Magat Dam in an “apt and judicious manner.” “NIA should have already adjusted the normal high water level (NHWL) of Magat Dam at 183 meters since the 193 meters NHWL just a few weeks back caused massive flooding. Once the water level reached 183 meters, the inflow must be the same as the outflow,” Mr. So said. “It is not enough that NIA will issue a warning prior to the release of water. Floods will still be the end result of that decision,” he added. Mr. Visaya has been sought for comment but has not responded as of press time. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave