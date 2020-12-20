Regional Updates (12/20/20)

Still rainy in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera on Monday after Vicky exits

MODERATE to heavy rains are still expected in the regions of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera as well as parts of Quezon and Aurora provinces on Monday after tropical depression Vicky exits the country late Sunday, according to state weather agency PAGASA. In its 11 a.m. bulletin Sunday, PAGASA warned of possible flooding and rain-induced landslides in these affected areas. In Tuguegarao City, the regional center of Cagayan, some parts were flooded over the weekend as river channels overflowed. Tropical depression Vicky, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, was located 135 kilometers east-southeast of Kalayaan, where typhoon signal #1 was up. Meanwhile, another low pressure area was spotted 140 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of Sunday morning. PAGASA said this is “less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.”

NCCC launches online mall with own store brands

THE NCCC Group of Companies has launched an online shop carrying all its store brands, with delivery service currently available in Davao City and will soon expand to cover Davao del Norte and Puerto Princesa, Palawan. “With our official website, it’s like going to a mall but online,” NCCC President and Chief Executive Officer Lafayette A. Lim said in a virtual briefing in the first week of December.

The company’s site, www.mynccc. ph, includes products at its supermarket, department store, HB1 Pharmacy, and Hardware Maxx. Mr. Lim said they are anticipating online shopping to increase despite the easing of mobility restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. “When the restrictions were eased, increase in frequency for shopping in physical stores was observed. However, it is predicted that online shopping will increase more even after the pandemic due to convenience that this has brought to households,” he said. NCCC has also maintained its Chat2Shop service, first offered at the height of the lockdown period, wherein “online personal shopping assistants” take orders from customers through Facebook Messenger. Meanwhile, the group’s pharmacy arm has also started operating the HB1 TeleClinic, a mobile application that offers Davao Region residents online consultations and purchase of prescribed medicines. — Maya M. Padillo