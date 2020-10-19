Regional Updates (10/19/20)

Typhoon Pepito expected to intensify before landfall in north-central Luzon area

TROPICAL DEPRESSION Pepito is seen to intensify into a tropical storm category before making landfall in the eastern coast of the northern-central Luzon area by Tuesday evening of Wednesday, according to weather bureau PAGASA. In its 5 p.m. advisory on Monday, PAGASA said light to heavy rains are expected over Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Mindanao. Flooding and landslides “may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” the weather bureau warned. Typhoon signal #1 was up in several Luzon provinces. Based on the track forecast, Pepito is expected to be located 125 kilometers east of Casigura, Aurora by Tuesday afternoon.

Makati donates firearms, other equipment to police

THE MAKATI City government recently donated over P93.4 million worth of firearms, protective gear, and other equipment to the police. “We continue to give priority to the modernization of the local police force’s equipment. We know how crucial it is to enhance their crime-fighting capability especially during the pandemic, for the sake of our residents and all other stakeholders,” Mayor Abigail Binay-Campos said in a statement on Monday. “We have to maintain discipline and obedience to the law as we gradually reopen businesses and strive to promote a healthy business environment for faster economic recovery,” she said.

Camiguin launches online market for Lanzones Festival celebration

CAMIGUIN is celebrating the 41st Lanzones Festival this week through digital events, including an online market where buyers from around the country can order the island province’s food and non-food products. The Ugmad Online 2020 — ugmad is the local term for farming or cultivation — will feature the goods of 40 micro, small, and medium enterprises, and fresh lanzones traders through the festival’s official Facebook page (facebook/lanzonesfestival). Payments can be made through various platforms including GCash, PayMaya, ML Wallet, Land Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank, or Union Bank, according to the Department of Trade and Industry. Delivery will be through J&T Express. A live selling event will be held on October 24, with games and prizes for buyers. Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, “The tradition of thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest of lanzones lives on,” the provincial government said.