Regional Updates (10/11/20)

To Ganano Falls

Access to Ganano Falls in Diffun, Quirino is now easier for visitors with the completion of a 1.5-kilometer concrete road, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The 80 meter-high falls, also locally known as Nagtugaw Falls, is ideal for eco-adventurers who enjoy a trek through forest, rivers, and streams. The access road project was under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program of the DPWH and Department of Tourism. Quirino province has one of the lowest coronavirus cases in the country, recording only five since the start of the outbreak, all of whom have already recovered.

UP-Mindanao lot eyed for 1st Davao City-owned hospital

A THREE-hectare lot within the University of the Philippines Mindanao (UP-Mindanao) complex is being eyed as site for the first city-owned hospital in Davao City. Councilor Mary Joselle D. Villafuerte, who introduced the Davao City Hospital Ordinance, said the City Engineers Office recently conducted a survey of the area that was endorsed by the university. The planned hospital will be located beside the proposed UP-Mindanao College of Medicine. Ms. Villafuerte said the Department of Health (DoH) has recommended starting with a second-level hospital and gradually expand into a third level medical training facility like the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC). Davao City hosts the SPMC, the biggest and most-equipped national government hospital in Mindanao. “When we have the initial building design, then we will know how much funding is needed,” the councilor said in a text message. She added that the council’s finance committee and the mayor’s office will be coordinating for finding possible fund sources. “I would think the national government may help us and the city will allocate some funds,” she said, noting that the health facility has long been a “dream” pursued by the city council and has now become particularly crucial given the continued coronavirus threat. — Maya M. Padillo

Navotas teams up with ARTA for ease of doing business program

THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) inked a partnership with the Navotas City government to streamline business processes in compliance with Republic Act 11302, the Ease of Doing Business law. In a memorandum of understanding signed on Friday, the city will simplify the issuance of permits and licenses in its 18 barangays as well as create an online version of its business one-stop shop, the city government said in a press release on Sunday. The city government will also create a committee addressing red tape, which will provide public assistance on ease of doing business-related complaints. “We want to make it easy, fast, and convenient for our constituents to transact with us. We believe that the best local government is one whose constituents do not need to go to the city hall because they could readily access our services anywhere they are,” Navotas Mayor Tobias Marcelo Tiangco said. ARTA, for its part, will provide workshops and training sessions for city government officials and employees, and assist the city’s red tape committee. The partnership was signed by the mayor and ARTA Director-General Jeremiah B. Belgica. — Jenina P. Ibañez

Dumaguete seeks waste-to-blocks supplies

THE DUMAGUETE City government is set to bid out a waste-to-blocks project with a P22 million budget under its solid waste management program. In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the local government said pre-bidding is scheduled on Oct. 20 “for the delivery, installation and commissioning of one (1) set Pyrolysis Gasification Process with Environment Pollution Control Devices to turn solid wastes into useful byproducts.” Once operational, the city’s solid wastes will be processed into bricks, hollow blocks and other solid materials that can be used for the infrastructure projects and road maintenance, according to Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo. The equipment will be housed at the newly-completed Central Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) inside the Eco-Park. Mr. Remollo said the project “will guarantee that the old dumpsite will be closed for good.”