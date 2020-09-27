Regional Updates (09/27/20)

1 of 3

P6.5-M illegal cigarettes seized in Malabon warehouse

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) confiscated an estimated P6.5 million worth of illegal cigarettes at a warehouse in Malabon City that was raided Sept. 23. In a statement on Sunday, BoC said a team busted the facility with assistance from barangay officials. “Further investigation is being conducted to identify the owner of the products as well as the owner of the warehouse,” the agency said. Once identified, they will be facing charges for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the National Internal Revenue Code of the Philippines for falsification and lack of tax stamps on the tobacco products.

GenSan’s expanded airport terminal to open before yearend

THE EXPANDED terminal of the General Santos City International Airport will finally open before the end of this year after further delays caused by restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The city government released photos on Friday for a “peek” of the renovated parts, including the main lobby and boarding areas. “Currently, the construction of the modern airport is 90% complete,” the local government said. The P452 million building project is part of the P1 billion budget allocated in 2015 by the Department of Transportation for the airport’s improvement. Work on the project started in June 2017 and was originally targeted for completion within two years.









