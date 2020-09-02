Regional Updates (09/02/20)

Wawa bulk water supply proponent improves road in Rizal

A FIVE-kilometer farm-to-market road in the town of Rodriguez, Rizal will be rehabilitated by WawaJVCo Inc., proponent of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project–Tayabasan Multi-Basin System. “This project is both relevant and highly symbolic because this will further improve the ability of our food producers to make their commodities readily available to the people,” Rizal Governor Rebecca A. Ynares was quoted in a statement released by the company on Wednesday. WawaJVCo said the project will upgrade the existing dirt road in Barangay San Rafael in Rodriguez, which becomes impassable during the rainy season. Prime Metroline Infrastructure Holdings Corp. (Prime Infra) water sector lead Melvin John Tan said the project is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility program. “Each project includes a specific social and environmental program that ensures we focus our attention to the area requiring the most support and foster the right culture to create a sustainable impact to the communities we serve,” Mr. Tan said. WawaJVCo is a joint venture between Prime Infra and San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders and Developers Group, Inc. The bulk supply project is intended to boost supply in Metro Manila and Rizal. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

19 immigration workers, officials charged for corruption

THE NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed a corruption complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against 19 Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees and officials allegedly involved in the money-making “pastillas” scheme. In a statement, state agents said an owner of a travel agency was also recommended to be charged of corruption for paying the immigration officers for the illegal entry of its Chinese passengers. The NBI also asked the Ombudsman to place under preventive suspension the immigration employees. The case stems from an immigration officer who blew the whistle on the scheme, which he said also involved sexual favors from trafficked women. The NBI said “the allegations of the whistle blower are meritorious” following an “exhaustive investigation,” although further probe will be undertaken for “other personalities. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

American soldier Pemberton granted release

A LOCAL court has ordered the release of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was convicted of homicide over the killing of Filipino transgender Jennifer S. Laude in 2014, for enough time served. In a ruling dated September 1, an Olongapo City Regional Trial Court (RTC) said the actual time served by Mr. Pemberton during preventive imprisonment and after his conviction along with his time credits under the Good Conduct and Time Allowance is already more than the 10 year maximum penalty imposed by the court and affirmed by the Court of Appeals. The court also said that he has paid the family of Ms. Laude a total of P4.6 million representing award for loss of earning capacity, and actual, civil, moral, and exemplary damages. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









