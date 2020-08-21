Regional Updates (08/20/20)

Makati sets dine-in rules

MAKATI CITY councilors have approved an ordinance banning dine-in services during a strict lockdown or enhanced community quarantine, according to an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Fast-food and other restaurants may offer dine-in services at 30% capacity during a modified strict lockdown and 50% during a general lockdown, Mayor Mar-len Abigail Binay-Campos said in the statement. Restaurants will be allowed to operate dine-in services at 75% capacity during a modified general quarantine.

Operators must provide hand sanitizers to staff, suppliers and customers, who must wear face masks. Customers will also undergo thermal scanning. First-time offenders will be closed for three days and fined P5,000. Violators will be closed for a month and fined P5,000 on the second offense, and closed for up to a year and fined P5,000 on the third offense. Owners may also get a jail term on the third offense, depending on the court.

Bars will be barred from operating during times of emergency. A customer may order alcoholic beverages at restaurants, with limits. Alcoholic drinks in pitchers or buckets will be barred.

“We enjoin all the owners of food businesses providing dine-in services to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations provided in the ordinance during times of crisis, such as this pandemic,” Ms. Campos said. — NPA

Rizal mayor, husband have coronavirus

MAYOR CRISTINA Diaz of San Mateo, Rizal and her husband, Vice Mayor Jose Rafael Diaz, have been infected with the coronavirus. Mr. Diaz announced their results on social media on Wednesday. He said he and his wife had mild symptoms and were doing well. He said they must have gotten the virus from at least one of the city’s villages with a high number of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases. The town has at least 243 coronavirus cases, with 16 deaths. One hundred forty-two people have recovered from the virus. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star

Suspects caught dumping waste in Batangas

POLICE ARRESTED two people for throwing chemical wastes in a river that caused a huge foam in Tuy, Batangas on Wednesday. Policemen rushed to the scene after they received a call from village officials about the suspects disposing unknown chemical substances in a river. Authorities were caught by surprise as portions of the river were already covered by a huge foam that also caused a fish kill.Policemen arrested the suspects after they were caught cleaning 16 drums that supposedly contained the chemicals. Police were preparing charges against the suspects for violation of law against toxic dumping and the Solid Waste Management Act. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star









