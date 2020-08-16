Regional Updates (08/16/20)

1 of 2

Cagayan de Oro mall shop suspends sale event after crowd abandons distancing

A SHOE shop at the Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro City has suspended its clearance sale after people swarmed the store on Saturday, failing to observe the 1.5-meter distancing rule. “We wish to inform the public that The Sports Warehouse Clearance Sale in Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City is on hold from Aug. 16 to 17, 2020. Please be on standby for our announcement in the next days to come,” the shop’s management announced on its Facebook page. Photos and videos of the crowd went viral on social media over the weekend. Limketkai Center, in a separate statement, said it has reported to and coordinated with the city government for the suspension of the event. “Due to the unexpected number of shoppers of The Warehouse Clearance Sale, some safety health protocols were not observed. Please be advised that our management have temporarily stopped the said activity at the Atrium which was thereafter seconded and approved by the City government,” the mall’s management said. The shop apologized for the incident and gave assurance that “we will abide by the guidelines set by the government to ensure safety and security of everyone.”

Metro Shuttle to rebid for Davao City bus service

DAVAO METRO Shuttle Corp. will rebid for one of the franchises for Davao City’s interim bus service after failing in the first round of selection. “We failed because we don’t have ready units pa (yet) because of logistical issues caused by the pandemic,” De Carlo Uy, president of Davao Metro Shuttle, said in a text message. The interim bus project is part of the city’s High Priority Bus System (HPBS), which aims to replace all jeepneys along major roads. Mr. Uy said they are reapplying for one of the initial three routes up for bidding, covering Catalunan Grande-downtown. The bus firm, established in 1995 with its main office in Tagum City, has been operating inter-city, inter-province and inter-regional routes. Apart from Metro Shuttle, another Mindanao-based bus company, Bachelor Express, Inc., was also disqualified in the first round, with a bid to serve the Toril-downtown route. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has opened another round of franchise application. Applicants have until 9 a.m. of Aug. 20, 2020 to submit their documents for evaluation. — Maya M. Padillo









