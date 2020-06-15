Regional Updates (06/15/20)

Samal mayor says bridge groundbreaking will be in Q4

GROUNDBREAKING for the bridge connecting Samal to mainland Mindanao, supposedly set in July, has been moved to the last quarter of the year, according to the island city’s mayor. “The groundbreaking was moved in the last quarter of this year. In our next meeting, I will ask Director (Allan S.) Borromeo (of the Department of Public Works and Highways Davao Region office) of the exact date,” Mr. Uy said in a virtual briefing last week. Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, chair of the Mindanao Development Authority, said the contract negotiation for the detailed engineering design (DED) has recently been concluded. The DED will be funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) through the Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility. “The budget at the moment is for the feasibility study and DED, which is not locally sourced but loaned from the ADB,” Mr. Piñol said in a text message. Construction of the almost three-kilometer bridge linking Samal to Davao City is estimated to cost P23 billion, based on a National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) brief on November 2019. NEDA indicated that the project is targeted for funding under an official development assistance package. Meanwhile, Mr. Uy said other infrastructure projects are expected to start soon after the suspension of construction work during the lockdown from mid-March. Among these are the community fish landing center in Peñaplata and the circumferential road in Talikud, a smaller island off the Samal mainland. — Maya M. Padillo









