Regional Updates (01/05/21)

Quezon City calls on taxpayers, businesses to use e-service platform

THE QUEZON City government urged taxpayers and business owners to tap the available electronic service systems for convenience and minimize health risks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We urge our citizens to use our QC E-services to transact with the city. This way, they are saved from the hassle of physically going to the city hall and from the possible risk of being exposed to the coronavirus disease,” Mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte said in a statement. The system may be used for real estate taxes and business permit application and renewal. “We have recently created an Online Payment Group dedicated to respond to all emails sent to us. Be it inquiries or proof of payment,” City Treasurer Edgar T. Villanueva said.

Tacloban’s new transport terminal 98% done

TACLOBAN City’s new transport terminal building is 98% complete and will soon be turned over by the contractor to the local government. In a statement from the city information office on Tuesday, Terminal Manager Noli Naval said the contractor has signified intent for a partial turnover “to ensure the proper safekeeping of all equipment and devices installed in the building.” The three-level building has slots for 11 public buses on the ground level and up to 80 jeepneys and vans on the second and third floors. The terminal has a water system and equipped with a fire hydrant at each level. It also has a power generator set, public toilets, and a ramp for persons with disability. Mr. Naval said they are preparing for the second phase of development, which will include renovation of the existing passenger waiting area and installation of a skywalk connecting the terminal to a nearby shopping mall. The government’s transport modernization program has also been rolled out in the city, which serves as the regional center of Eastern Visayas.