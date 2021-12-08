THE BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) issued a new warning in Milagros, Masbate after the area tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison, or commonly known as red tide.

BFAR said in its 34th shellfish bulletin dated Dec. 6 that red tide warnings also remain in Bataan, specifically Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay, and Samal.

In the Visayas, positive areas are Dauis and Tagbilaran City, Bohol; Carigara Bay, Leyte; and Guiuan and Matarinao Bay, Eastern Samar.

In Mindanao, warning was still up in Dumanquillas Bay, Zamboanga del Sur; Baroy, Lanao del Norte; and Litalit Bay, Surigao del Norte.

According to BFAR, all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang coming from areas with ongoing red tide warnings are not suited for human consumption. Other marine species from the same waters can still be eaten with proper handling.

Red tide happens as a result of high concentrations of algae in the water. Human consumption of contaminated shellfish may result in paralytic shellfish poisoning, which affects the nervous system.

Usual symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include headache, dizziness, and nausea. Severe cases may cause in muscular paralysis and respiratory problems. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave