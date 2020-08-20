Red Bull unveils skateboarding DIY program to give back to local skate community

IN LINE with its mission of shoring up the growth of skateboarding in the Philippines, Red Bull recently launched a program designed to give back to the local skate community.

Red Bull DIY is a program designed to help develop and promote do-it-yourself skate spots around the country. It seeks to support both beginner and experienced Filipino skateboarders by sponsoring their skatepark projects with the end view of enabling them to pursue their talents and showcase their skills in a Team Competition and Solo Competition.

For the Team Competition, participating skate crews and skate shops must submit their skatepark designs for a DIY setup from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

Fifteen team proposals will be selected and given a budget that must be used to begin construction of their setup. Participating teams are given 13 days to build their setups and upload a 60-second video entry online showcasing their skateboard tricks executed on their finished DIY skate spots.

The top five teams, to be selected by Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medallist Margielyn Didal, will receive additional funding to help realize their DIY skate spot’s potential. The final placements will be determined and announced by Thrasher Magazine’s 2017 Skater of the Year Jamie Foy.

The Solo Competition, Red Bull said, will be announced shortly after the final placements of the Team Competition are announced. The sport made its SEA Games debut in 2019 and did well for the Philippines, garnering 11 medals, six of which were gold.

To register for the Red Bull DIY program, log on to win.gs/redbulldiyph. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










