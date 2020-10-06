Red Bull skateboarding DIY solo competition launched

FOLLOWING a successful staging of the team competition of its skateboarding DIY program, Red Bull recently launched the solo version of the initiative geared towards giving back to the local skate community.

The solo competition runs until Oct. 28. Registration for it began on Oct. 2 at win.gs/redbulldiyph.

Red Bull DIY is a program designed to help develop and promote do-it-yourself (DIY) skate spots around the country. It seeks to support both beginner and experienced Filipino skateboarders by sponsoring their skatepark projects with the end view of enabling them to pursue their talents and showcase their skills.

Last August, Red Bull staged the team competition where it worked with skateboarding communities across the country.

Seventeen skate shops and crews were selected from various cities across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao from the entries submitted. The selected teams were provided with initial resources to begin construction on setups based on their entries.

Out of the 17, five top teams were chosen by veteran skateboarder and national team member Margielyn Didal.

The teams were Regfy Skate Shop from Mandaue, Visayas (first place), Taga Baler SC from Baler, Luzon (second place), Quilla Skate Shop from Metro Manila, Luzon (third place), STRAP from Cebu City, Visayas (fourth place), and Kidaskate from Kidapawan, Mindanao (fifth place).

They were awarded with additional funding to further realize the potential of their DIY spots.

Skateboarding has steadily been building its legs in the country, with the sport making its Southeast Asian Games debut in 2019 and doing well for the Philippines, garnering 11 medals, six of which were gold.

Ms. Didal from Cebu is currently in the mix for a spot for the Olympics, where the sport is also set to make its debut. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo