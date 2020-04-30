Red Bull River Runes makes Philippine return

ESPORTS ACTION in the country buzzes this month despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic with the return to the country of the Red Bull River Runes tournament.

Back for the second straight year, Red Bull River Runes allows top local DoTA 2 players a chance to showcase their talent to a wider audience and against world-class talents.

Regional qualifiers of the tournament will take place digitally throughout the month of May with the eventual winner earning a shot at going up against a member of champion team OG, the back-to-back The International world champion.

Competitors in Red Bull River Runes will battle on a custom map built in the DoTA 2 environment. The tournament offers players a fast-paced 1v1 mirror matchup that rewards intuition and the ability to make quick decisions. In order for a player to progress through the tournament, they must first achieve three kills or score the first kill on an enemy T1 Tower.

The tournament is open to all players ages 18 and above, with their own Steam and Discord accounts.

Tournament proceedings start with the Mindanao Qualifiers on May 8 and 9, followed by the Visayas Qualifier (May 15 and 16), and the Luzon Qualifier (May 22 and 23).

A Last Chance Qualifier takes place on May 29 with the Philippine Finals, to be livestreamed via Lupon WXC), set for May 30.

The 1v1 finals against a member of 2019 The International champion OG is slated for June.

Registration for the Red Bull River Runes tournament is ongoing at WIN.GS/PHR1V1RUNES. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo

















