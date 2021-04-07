Red Bull campus Valorant qualifying competition kicks off this weekend

QUALIFIERS for the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Valorant are set to begin this weekend, looking to spotlight promising student gamers.

Done in collaboration with Youth Esports Program (YEP) and multiple sponsors, including AOC, SteelSeries, and Intel NUC, the event gives students in the Philippines the chance to form their own teams and compete in one of the fastest-growing and most talked about games, Valorant.

Red Bull Campus Clutch will see student gamers and their teams pit their skills for a spot in the national finals.

Qualifying rounds begin on April 10 and 11 and in the next two weekends after. The best team from each round will move on to the National Finals on May 22. The winning team will represent the country in the Regional Finals set in June for a chance to compete in the World Finals in July.

To join, one must be a college student in the Philippines aged 18 and above, with their own Steam and Discord accounts.

In partnering with YEP, which is a collaboration between Mineski Philippines and the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL), Red Bull hopes to contribute in promoting esports as a healthy, responsible, and legitimate extra-curricular activity for today’s youth.

To register and for information on Red Bull Campus Clutch, check out www.redbullcampusclutch.com/ph. — MASM