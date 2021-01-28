Reconnect with the world in 2021 with Emirates’ special fares

Emirates is launching its much-awaited global sale to inspire and encourage travelers to reconnect with family and friends or explore new destinations in the new year. With attractive offers, Emirates customers can make up for the lost time in 2021.

All-inclusive Economy Class fares from the Philippines start at USD 645, while Business Class fares start at USD 900. Flights can be booked at www.emirates.com/ph/english/.

Economy (MNL, CRK)

Destination Economy fares starting from Istanbul USD 645 Cape Town USD 750 London USD 750 Paris USD 750

Business (MNL, CRK)

Destination Business fares starting from Dubai USD 900 Rome USD 1300 Prague USD 1450 Amsterdam USD 1450

Economy (CEB)

Destination Economy fares starting from Istanbul USD 645 Cape Town USD 750 London USD 750 Paris USD 750

Business (CEB)

Destination Business fares starting from Dubai USD 900 Rome USD 1300 Prague USD 1450 Amsterdam USD 1450

Bookings have to be made between January 18 and February 1, 2021, for travel between January 18 and November 30, 2021. Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight. For those who are transiting in Dubai, they are not required to present a COVID 19 PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their country of origin or final destination.

With the City of Dubai as its global hub, Emirates connects Filipinos with the rest of the world. Whether traveling to Dubai or staying there while waiting for a connecting flight to another destination, Emirates passengers can make the most of their visit with the return of My Emirates Pass – the exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card. The offer has been extended this year, giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less.

Through My Emirates Pass, Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from January 1 to September 30, 2021, can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions, including Atlantis Aquaventure, and At the Top Burj Khalifa. The full list of participating outlets can be found here: www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Emirates delivers outstanding value through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. Customers can explore over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice; as well as regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages in every class.

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com.

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before June 30, 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here .

Travel with confidence

AllEmirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from December 1, 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply. Policy details and more information here .

Health and safety

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.