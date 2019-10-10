Realme launches first quad-camera phones

REALME PHILIPPINES has launched two quad-camera smartphones, targeting to provide a “premium mobile experience” at prices well below those of other brands’ flagship phones.

The company last week launched the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, which both feature four rear cameras and priced below P15,000.

“Designed to deliver premium mobile experience, these phones are equipped with exceptional smartphone essentials such as strong system performance, superior camera capabilities and long battery life set to disrupt their respective segments,” Realme said in a statement.

“We at realme Philippines are thrilled to revolutionize the smartphone experience of the Filipinos by leading the leap to attainable quad camera technology, which marks realme’s new era of smartphone imaging technology. By bringing the realme 5 Pro and realme 5 to the Philippine market, we put an end to the notion that only flagship phones can have premium features,” Realme Philippines Marketing Director Austine Huang was quoted as saying.

REALME 5 PRO

The Realme 5 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and a Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU. It has a 6.3-inch screen with a dewdrop design for a wider and clearer display.









The phone’s four rear cameras consist of an 8-megapixel (MP) 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait lens, a 2MP ultra-macro lens and a 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera.

“The IMX586, which underwent stringent research and tests by users and industry experts, features sensor optimization to deliver higher-quality images,” Realme said.

The realme 5 Pro also has a 16MP front camera with f2.0 aperture and Sony IMX471 image sensor.

The phone’s camera likewise has the Nightscape and Chroma Boost modes. It also supports slow-motion video recording in 960fps and 720p.

The Realme 5 Pro is equipped with a 4035mAh battery, and its AI Freezer function can predict the user’s app usage and freeze unused apps accordingly to save power.

The phone has two variants: 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is available in crystal green and sparkling blue colors.

The Realme 5 Pro 4GB+128GB is priced at P11,990, while the 8GB model is sold for P13,990.

REALME 5

Meanwhile, the Realme 5 runs on a Snapdragon 665 processor and third-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, as well as an Adreno 610 GPU.

The phone features a 6.5-inch mini-drop full-screen display and an AI rear quad-camera setup: a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP ultra-macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

Its 13MP AI front camera has the selfie beauty function. It adds AI beauty algorithms to accurately recognize photographed subjects using a total of 296 feature recognition points, providing eight million beauty effects.

The smartphone also has the Nightscape and Chroma Boost modes and can record slow-motion videos in 240fps and 720p. It has a 5000mAh battery.

The Realme 5 comes in three variants — 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (P6,990), 4GB RAM+64GB (P7,990) and 6GB RAM+128GB (P9,900) — and has two colors, namely crystal blue and crystal purple.