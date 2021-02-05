RC Cola sales soar after viral ad

SALES of RC Cola in the Philippines increased by 67% after its video advertisement gained online viral attention.

The video spot from ad agency Gigil was widely seen online, with the video getting 51 million views and 366,000 shares across social media platforms since it was posted online in November.

RC Cola sales spiked by the week of Jan. 13, compared with the week prior to the launch of the video in November, Gigil said in an e-mail on Thursday.

US television talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show has since featured the video in a game segment called “Ellen and Twitch Guess What’s Going to Happen Next in This Crazy Commercial,” which now has almost 500,000 views online.

The ad agency said it expects higher brand impressions made through the global audience.

ARC Refreshment Corp. is the Philippine bottler of American brand RC Cola. Its parent firm Macay Holdings, Inc. last year announced that it would acquire the biggest canteen concessionaire in the country, Artemisplus Express, Inc., also known as Kitchen City. — Jenina P. Ibañez