Rays’ Snell opposes Astros’ Valdez in ALCS opener

TAMPA Bay ace Blake Snell will oppose fellow left-hander Framber Valdez when the Rays face the Houston Astros on Sunday in the opener of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) at San Diego.

Snell, 27, will be making his fourth postseason start and sixth overall appearance of his career. He is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA.

One of the losses came against Houston in Game 2 of last year’s American League Division Series when he allowed one run and four hits in 3 1/3 innings in a 3-1 loss. Snell later made two hitless relief appearances in the series.

In this year’s postseason, Snell allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the first-round series. He lost to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS when he gave up four runs and six hits over five innings.

The 2018 Cy Young Award winner went 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 regular-season starts this season. He is looking for a long outing on Monday.

“My goal is to go as deep as I can go to help the bullpen out and give us a very good chance at winning,” Snell said on Saturday. “I’ve got to be more efficient. I’ve got to limit the damage. That was something I didn’t do well with three home runs against the Yankees. I’m very happy with how I feel, but it’s just me getting in my zone and understanding what I do best.”

The 26-year-old Valdez emerged as a solid pitcher for the Astros this season and went 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts).

He has won both of his postseason starts and has a 1.50 ERA. He pitched five shutout innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of the first round and gave up two runs and five hits over seven innings while beating the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of the ALDS.

He was genuinely in awe of receiving the Game 1 assignment in the ALCS.

“I feel really proud and really thankful for the opportunity this year,” Valdez said on Saturday. “It means a lot to me for the manager (Dusty Baker) to show that much confidence in me. I’ve demonstrated they can have that confidence in me with the effort I put forth this season. I’m super thankful for the moment and super happy to be here.” — Reuters