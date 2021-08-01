By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

THE Rain or Shine Elasto Painters came back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Terrafirma Dyip, 83-77, in PBA Philippine Cup action at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, Sunday.

Rain or Shine used a strong charge back late in the third quarter and early in the payoff canto to turn things around and defeat the Dyip to halt their losing streak in the season-opening Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) tournament to two games.

Ray C. Nambatac and veteran Gabe V. Norwood showed the way for the Elasto Painters in the comeback win, finishing with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Terrafirma was threatening to pull away in the game, building a 14-point cushion, 61-47, with 6:51 left in the third quarter.

But Rain or Shine steadily narrowed its deficit as the quarter drew to a close, with the team down by just four points, 65-61, heading into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the Elasto Painters maintained the momentum they built, seizing the lead, 68-67, with 8:34 left and never looking back from there.

Adrian Wong also scored 15 for Rain or Shine, which improved to 4-2 in the Philippine Cup, good for solo fifth spot. Mark R. Borboran added nine points, all coming from beyond the arc.

For Terrafirma, which remains winless in four matches, it was Juami B. Tiongson who led the way with 20 points and seven assists. Sophomore Roosevelt Adams, meanwhile, added a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds while guard JP Calvo had 11 points and eight boards.

Next for Rain or Shine is a clash against Philippine Cup defending champions Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings on Friday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m., while Terrafirma returns on Wednesday, Aug. 4, against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in a game set for 6 p.m.