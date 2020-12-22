Rail operations in capital to be cut on Dec. 24 and 31

THE OPERATIONS of Metro Manila’s major rails will be shortened on Dec. 24 and 31, which are both special non-working days.

Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and until 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, operator Light Rail Manila Corp. said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

LRT Line 2 operations will be until 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, operator Light Rail Transit Authority said on Facebook.

“We will shorten our operating hours on Dec. 24 and 31 in anticipation of a significant decline in ridership,” it said. Regular train operations will resume on Dec. 25 and 30.

MRT-3 will be open from 4:37 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. for north-bound stations on Dec. 24 and 31. For Taft Avenue or south-bound stations, the rail will operate from 5:17 a.m. to 8:25 p.m. — Arjay L. Balinbin