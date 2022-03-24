QUEZON 4th District Rep. Angelina D.L. Tan, who is running for provincial governor in the May elections, on Thursday said she will ensure improved delivery of medical services in the province, citing a continued health-focused governance agenda

“This is why I am pushing for the College of Medicine (and) the Doctor Para sa Bayan Act. This is what our actions will be anchored on, its implementation.” Ms. Tan said in a radio interview.

The Doktor Para sa Bayan Act or Republic Act No. 11509 directs universities to help the government provide one doctor per community through scholarship grants.

Ms. Tan cited that a P100-million fund has been allocated in this year’s national budget for the establishment of the College of Medicine in Southern Luzon State University (SLSU), where medical students can study for free.

“We were able to ask for funds for the building that will be used here in SLSU for the College of Medicine. Luckily, this year, 2022, in the GAA (General Appropriations Act), they gave an initial fund worth P100 million,” she said. — Jaspearl Emerald G. Tan