The government on Thursday approved the rules cutting the quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated foreign travelers to seven days.

In a statement on Friday, spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. said the relaxed rules apply to people who got vaccinated in the Philippines.

Returning Filipinos who got vaccinated overseas must still undergo a 10-day quarantine at a facility and four days at home.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two or more weeks after completing his dose, Mr. Roque said.

A fully vaccinated traveler must carry his vaccination card, which must be verified before departure and presented to a Bureau of Quarantine representative for verification at the airport upon arrival in the Philippines.

They will only be subjected to a swab test if they show symptoms within seven days.

Mr. Roque also said an inter-agency task force had exempted non-Philippine government repatriation efforts to the travel ban on India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Returning Filipinos from these countries must be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

The government on Monday extended the travel ban on travelers coming these countries until June 15 to prevent the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant first detected in India.

Mr. Roque also said the task forced agreed to heighten the lockdown restrictions in Davao City and General Santos City amid a fresh surge in infections.

Davao City will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine from June 5 to 20, while General Santos City will be under a general community quarantine until the end of the month, he said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas