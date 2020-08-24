Quality snacking time

Mondelez Philippines Promises Snack Products You can Trust

Manila, Philippines–August 26, 2020. As a snacks company, safety and quality are two words which Mondelez Philippines lives by. The Company’s purpose is to empower people to snack right, with the right snack, for the right moment, and made the right way. ‘Making it the right way’ means ensuring the Company’s snacks are not only delicious, but also made with the highest quality and safety standards.

The Company’s snack brands don’t need an introduction. They’re beloved and iconic products we’ve had in our kitchens for many years: TANGpowdered beverage, EDENCheese, CHEEZ WHIZspread, OREOcookies, TIGERbiscuits and crackers, and TOBLERONEand CADBURY DAIRY MILKchocolates. These names stand for deliciousness, but also for being trusted brands.

“Our success depends on the trust of our consumers,” shares Toff Rada, Mondelez Philippines’ CGA Country Manager. “When consumers purchase our products, they trust that we’re providing them delicious and safe food. It is our duty and mission to keep strengthening that trust. Our commitment to safety involves two areas: Ensuring high quality food and a safe working environment for our people. Safety begins with our people; we want to build a world-class safety culture to ensure our people have the best environment to make consumers’ favorite snack products.” On July 31, 2020, Mondelez Philippines celebrated 7.5MM safe hours, which translates to 3 years and 4 months without safety incidents in its manufacturing plant and among its people.

“With our people empowered by our safety culture, they’re able to produce safe and high-quality food,” adds Rada. “We make snack products that moms give their kids, or that friends share with each other. We want to make sure that Moms can feel confident about giving a cookie to her daughter. Or that friends can share a delicious treat enjoyably and safely.”

Making Great Snacks for Everyone

Quality snacks isn’t just about making food that’s safe to eat. Mondelez Philippines works to strengthen its snacks leadership by making food that’s safe and meets everyone’s needs, whatever they may be.

“Safe food for us means what’s inside a product pack, as well as what’s outside of it,” adds Conchita Andoy, Quality Assurance Lead for Mondelez Philippines.“Inside, our snack products are made by following a global food safety certification program. We also adhere to our own global Mondelēz International quality policies, local regulatory requirements and global manufacturing standards.”

Andoy continues, “Outside – or what you see on our packaging – also provides information for consumers’ safety. Our products are clearly labelled with ingredients, serving size, as well as expiry or best before dates. In addition, we also have allergen information, for people with food allergies to be guided on what our products contain. We also make products that are Halal certified, and that certification can be clearly seen on the front of our products.For products with vitamins and minerals, this information is also prominently displayed. Lastly, we also provide calorie information per serving size, to help guide consumers to snack mindfully.”

The Company is similarly working with the Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines(FDA) to ensure that selling of adulterated and misbranded food items cease. These types of selling practices endager consumers, and that’s cause for concern for the Company. As such, sellers of these products have been identified and reported to the FDA for their action. The FDA will also issue an advisory for consumers about the unscrupulous selling of these types of products.

Because upholding the quality of their products is critical to the Company, they are also encouraging consumers to be part of this mission. The Company is calling out consumers to report unauthorized sale of tampered/expired products or suspected counterfeits to their Consumer Response hotline at 02 8820-2866 or through the email at phconsumercare@mdlz.com. Counterfeit items are those that use a brand’s logo and name to make it appear to be the same product. These items must be reported to ensure consumers only buy quality and safe food products for their families.

For Mondelez Philippines, quality is about more than the taste. It’s also about providing consumers with quality information about the product they’re about to consume. So that you and your loved ones can have quality snack times.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelez Philippines

Mondelez Philippines Inc. has been providing consumers with delicious snack products for the past 57 years – since 1963. Its product portfolio includes Tang powdered beverages, Eden cheese, mayonnaise and sandwich spread, Cheez Whiz spread, Oreo cookies, Tiger energy biscuits, belVita breakfast biscuits, as well as Toblerone and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates. The company employs about 450 people in the Philippines, with a manufacturing facility in Parañaque City. Visit https://ph.mondelezinternational.com/home.









