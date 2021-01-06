Quality certification ordered for two steel products

THE GOVERNMENT will require quality certifications for two more types of steel — hot-dip metallic-coated and pre-painted galvanized steel in coil and sheet form — before they are allowed for sale.

Foreign and domestic manufacturers are now required to obtain a Philippine Standard (PS) safety certification mark before being allowed to sell their products, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said in a statement Wednesday.

Importers may only source products from manufacturers holding such certifications.

The rule only applies to steel products intended for roofing and “general applications.”

All other hot-dip metallic-coated and pre-painted galvanized steel in coil and sheet form, intended for use as raw material in manufacturing automotive products, appliances, furniture, and electronics, are not covered by the regulation. Hot-rolled carbon steel strips for pipes and tubing also do not need the certification.

Importers of these exempted products must apply for a certificate of exemption.

“This new technical regulation will not only level the playing field for the iron and steel industry firms but will ultimately ensure the safety and protection of the consumers,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said.

DTI Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo added that the certifications are intended to ensure that construction materials can withstand natural disasters.

Products manufactured by firms with PS licenses must have the PS mark before being allowed for sale.

The certification requirement is outlined in Department Administrative Order No. 20-10, issued on Dec. 28.

Plywood last year was returned to the list of products that must have the quality certification following a surge in imports since its removal from the list in 2015. — Jenina P. Ibañez