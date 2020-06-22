PXP Energy sets virtual annual stockholders’ meeting on July 15

PXP ENERGY CORPORATION

(formerly Philex Petroleum Corporation)

Notice of Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting

Please be informed that the Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting (“AGM” or “Meeting”) of PXP ENERGY CORPORATION (the “Company”) will be held on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 at 1:30 p.m., and will be presided at TV 5 Media Center, Reliance St., Mandaluyong City. The meeting will be conducted virtually, and attendance at the meeting will be via remote communication only.

The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:

Call to Order; Proof of required notice of the meeting; Certification of quorum; Reading and approval of the Minutes of the 21 May 2019 annual stockholders’ meeting and action thereon; Presentation of annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and action thereon; Ratification and approval of the acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers during the year 2019; Appointment of independent auditors; Election of directors, including independent directors; Other matters; Adjoiurnment

For purposes of the Meeting, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on 12 March 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. The Definitive Information Statement with the attached Management Report, SEC Form 17-A with the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, and the Minutes of the Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting of the Company held on 21 May 2019 may be accessed at the Company’s website https://www.pxpenergy.com.ph/.

The Meeting will be via remote communication only. Stockholders who will attend the Meeting should email the Corporate Secretary at bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph on or before 5 July 2020. Certificated shareholders must indicate their Stockholder ID number and submit a scanned copy of a valid current ID. Uncertificated shareholders (shareholders who hold their shares through a PCD Nominee account), should submit a certification from their broker attesting that the stockholder is the beneficial owner of shares of stock of the Company (the number of shares must be indicated) and a valid current ID. Clarificatory questions regarding attendance via remote communication may be sent via email to bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph.

Once the Company successfully verifies the stockholder’s status, the Company will reply to each stockholder with (1) a link through which the Meeting may be accessed; and (2) with an online ballot or SECURITY CODE to be used for online voting. Questions relating to the Meeting materials may also be sent to bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph on or before on or before 12:00 noon of 13 July 2020. Due to time considerations, questions that will not be addressed at the Meeting will be responded to via email.

Proxies. A proxy form that is compliant with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission is attached to the Definitive Information Statement. Stockholders can be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting the said proxy by email to bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Company’s principal office at 2/F LaunchPad, Reliance corner Sheridan Streets, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for submission of proxies is 5 July 2020. Proxy validation will be on 8 July 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s office address indicated above.

On-line voting. Secured on-line or electronic voting will be available for stockholders. Stockholders who have pre-registered attendance via remote communication may vote on-line by logging on to https://www.pxpenergy.com.ph/agmvote2020/ to cast their votes. On-line voting instruction are attached to this Notice as Annex “B”. On-line voting will close at 12:00 noon on 13 July 2020.

Open Forum. Stockholders should send their questions via email to bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph on or before 12:00 noon of 13 July 2020. Officers of the Company will endeavor to answer all questions during the Meeting.









