PXP Energy Corporation announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting

PXP ENERGY CORPORATION

(formerly Philex Petroleum Corporation)

Notice of Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting

TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS:

Please be informed that the Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting (“AGM” or “Meeting”) of PXP ENERGY CORPORATION (the “Company”) will be held on Friday, 25 June 2021 at 1:30 p.m.only by remote communicationand will be presided at TV5, LaunchPad, Reliance Street corner Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:

Call to Order; Proof of required notice of the meeting; Certification of quorum; Reading and approval of the Minutes of the 15 July 2020 annual stockholders’ meeting and action thereon; Presentation of annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and action thereon; Ratification and approval of the acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers during the corporate year 2020; Appointment of independent auditors; Election of directors, including the extension of the term and election of the independent directors; Other matters; Adjournment.

For purposes of the Meeting, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on 11 March 2021 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting.

The Meeting will be via remote communication only. Stockholders who will attend via remote communication should email the Corporate Secretary at bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph not later than 14 June 2021. Certificated shareholders must indicate their Stockholder ID number and submit a scanned copy of a valid current ID. Uncertificated shareholders (shareholders who hold their shares through a PCD Nominee account), should submit a certification from their broker attesting that the stockholder is the beneficial owner of shares of stock of the Company (the number of shares must be indicated) and a valid current ID. Clarificatory questions regarding attendance via remote communication may be sent via email to bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph.

Online voting. Secured on-line or electronic voting will be available for stockholders. Stockholders who have pre-registered attendance via remote communication may vote on-line to cast their votes. On-line voting instructions are attached to the Information Statement.On-line voting will close at 12 noon on 21 June 2021.

Proxies. A proxy form that is compliant with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission is attached to the Definitive Information Statement. Stockholders can be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting the said proxy by email to bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Company’s principal office at 2/F LaunchPad, Reliance corner Sheridan Streets, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for submission of proxies is 14 June 2021. Proxy validation will be on 18 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s office address indicated above.

Open Forum. There will be an Open Forum during the Meeting. Stockholders should send their questions via email to bcmigallos@pxpenergy.com.ph on or before 12:00 noon of 21 June 2021. Officers of the Company will endeavor to answer all questions during the Meeting.

The Information Statement with the Management Report, Annual Report on SEC Form 17-A with the 2020 Audited Financial Statements, 2021 First Quarter Report on SEC Form 17-Q, and the Minutes of the Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting of the Company held 15 July 2020 are available on the Company’s website (https://www.pxpenergy.com.ph/company-disclosure/minutes-agm/2020/) and is available for examination during office hours at the office of the Corporate Secretary.

Sgd.

BARBARA ANNE C. MIGALLOS

Corporate Secretary