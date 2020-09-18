Puregold adds feature in mobile app for Globe prepaid customers

GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced Thursday a new feature added to Puregold Price Club, Inc.’s mobile app for the loading needs of its prepaid customers.

“As customer needs have changed and safety becomes a priority, Puregold, together with Globe, launched the app’s newest feature — Buy Load,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

The app also allows customers to purchase prepaid sims, call cards, and prepaid WiFi.

Customers may pay via credit card, debit card, GCash or via Puregold’s P-Wallet.

“With the current situation, we want to help our customers to stay safe in their homes. By adding an in-app loading service with multiple payment options in the Puregold app, they can buy load credits anytime 24/7, anywhere they are,” Puregold President Ferdinand Vincent P. Co said.

Globe and Puregold launched the mobile app in January. The app allows Puregold shoppers to do online shopping. Its features include item barcode scanning, store pickup, and real-time updates on order status and stock replenishing.

The app also allows Puregold shoppers to link their perks card for them to easily monitor their points and get access to discounts.

“With the increase in work-from-home and learn-from-home set-up, having ready access to prepaid load and promos is as important as having basic necessities in the house. We want to give our subscribers another platform in the Puregold Mobile App to avail of their load needs so they can always stay connected,” Globe President and Chief Executive Ernest L. Cu said. — Arjay L. Balinbin









