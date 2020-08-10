PUBG mobile national championship qualifiers kick off today

THE qualifying phase of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)Mobile Philippines National Championship (PPNC) kicks off its four-day stretch on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Organized by the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) in partnership with Mineski Philippines and Globe Telecom, and in cooperation with Tencent, the PPNC is the first-ever PUBG Mobile tournament to be staged by the league.

PPGL said the PPNC is a continuation of its push for esports in the country and to enhance further its standing as the biggest multi-game esports league in the country.

The esports league recently concluded its season. It said the PPNC will be an all-online tournament wherein teams will be playing from the comforts and safety of their homes amid the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the qualifiers, happening until Aug. 14, an initial field of 32 teams battle it out with 16 teams advancing after to the group stages to be held from Aug. 19 to 20. The grand finals of eight teams will have the squads slugging it out from Sept. 2 to 3.

The top four teams of the tournament will represent the Philippines in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020: SEA Wildcard, seeding straight into the regional finals. The regional leg is an opportunity for top teams across Southeast Asia to advance to the world stage.

The maiden run of the PPNC will have a prize pool of P430,000.

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular mobile shooting games in the country. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









