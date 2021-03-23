PT&T seeks reversal of capital hike

PHILIPPINE Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (PT&T) is asking the SEC to reverse its approved capital hike.

In a disclosure to the exchange on Monday, PT&T said its board of directors decided to propose a reversal of the authorized capital increase previously sought to accommodate the conversion of debts to equity under PT&T’s rehabilitation plan.

“Considering the nature of the documentary requirements imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in converting the debts to equity, PT&T deems it proper to first address the said documentary requirements before implementing any debt-to-equity conversion and increase in its authorized capital,” the company explained.

PT&T said the proposal will not affect the company’s rehabilitation plan.

“The debt-to-equity conversion mandated under the rehabilitation plan will still be implemented by PT&T, but the same will be done in several tranches or every time PT&T completes the documentary requirements imposed by the SEC,” the company said. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte