PSC webinars for para-athletes successfully held

NATIONAL para-athletes and coaches were the focus of a series of online seminars hosted by the Philippine Sports Commission recently.

Took place from July 17 to 23, the week-long sessions for the differently abled were dubbed as “PARA-Athletes: Isang selebrasyon ng pagpupugay at pasasalamat sa mga natatanging Filipino Para-Athletes” and conducted by the PSC Sports Rehabilitation Unit along with the Philippine Paralympic Committee.

The webinars were geared towards further shoring up knowledge and awareness for the paralympic movement and recognizing the achievements of para-athletes.

“Our goal is to raise social media awareness about para-sports, para-athletes and persons with disabilities, and recognize their achievements for the country,” said PSC Sports Rehabilitation officer-in-charge Rico Barin in a statement.

Over 300 para-athletes from athletics, sitting volleyball, football, swimming, chess, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, dancesport, triathlon, bowling, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, goalball and boccia, took part in the week-long program, held in conjunction with the celebration of the National Council on Disability Affairs’ 42nd National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation (NDPR).

Topics on body and postural mechanics, proper mobilization and transfer strategies for para-athletes, as well as online zumba session were conducted by PSC’s Physical Therapists’ Arryl Puchero, Maya Angelou Mel, Jaja Antonio, Riggs Poblete, Christine Magtibay, and Fatima Pereyra.

PPC President Michael Barreto and Secretary-General Walter Torres thanked PSC Chairman William Ramirez and the whole sports body for initiating such a program, seeing it as going a long way in further giving attention to differently abled athletes and raise their self-esteem, especially amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We thank Chairman Ramirez for making sure that our para-athletes are educated on sports psychology programs like this to reinforce their training and skills,” said Barredo.

“This tribute given to our para-athletes during the NDPR week is a boost in their morale self-esteem, especially at times like this when the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of sporting events,” former Olympian fencer Torres, for his part, said.

Seeing how the webinars were warmly received, the PSC said its sports rehab unit is looking at holding similar initiatives in the future. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









