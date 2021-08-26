DIFFERENT sport facilities in the country will be renamed after sport heroes as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) approved the move.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSC said the renaming of selected sports facilities is in line with the push to give honor to athletes who did the Philippines proud with their achievements.

The sports heroes to be honored are already enshrined in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame, save for weightlifter Hidilyn F. Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist.

The weightlifting gym at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila, will be named as the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Gym, the PSC said.

The PSC Board also approved the renaming of the Rizal Memorial Tennis Court to Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Court, RMSC Swimming Pool to Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool, and the Rizal Memorial Track Stadium to Simeon Toribio Track Stadium.

The originally named PSC Multi-Purpose Gym located in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex was reverted back to its original title.

“These athletes have given the honor to the country with their work in sports, we hope to keep their legacies alive for this and next generations. We want to pique the interest of the people who will read about or visit the facility. Who is Teofilo Yldefonso? What did Felicisimo Ampon do that this venue is named to him?” said PSC Chairman William I. Ramirez.

The PSC said this was just the first round of naming its venues to sports heroes just as it announced more facilities will rise under its watch, including a bigger, interactive and modern Philippine Sports Museum building in RMSC. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo