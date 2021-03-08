PSC Summit 2021 talks sports science and success

SPORTS science as key to success in the field will be the center of discussion in the sixth session of the National Sports Summit 2021 on Thursday, March 11.

Dr. Jose Raul Canlas, sole Filipino member of the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Medical Commission, leads the session which will tackle the fundamental role of sports science in harnessing elite talent and potential of the athletes.

The doctor is a decorated practitioner in the field of orthopedics and served for consecutive editions of the World Cup as part of its medical team. He also currently heads the United Philippine Surfing Association, the national sporting body for surfing.

“We are very honored to have a world-class Filipino doctor impart knowledge to our participating athletes, coaches, sports educators, and local government units, in this area (sports science) where we have a lot to develop as a sporting nation,” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez of Dr. Canlas gracing the virtual national summit.

The subject on sports science is the second of three topics to be touched on in the second phase of the conference.

Originally set to take place last year until the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be deferred and reconfigured, the summit has taken the form of a series of weekly conference-type online sessions hosted by the PSC via Zoom, running until May this year.

The summit is aimed at taking insights of different sports stakeholders and using those as foundations in crafting a sustainable and workable short to long-term plan for Philippine sports.

The PSC said all data gathered from the web series will be processed and studied to create a new set of resolutions to be presented to sports leaders for action. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo