THE online summit of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) holds its 16th session on June 2 which will center on the collaboration of public and private institutions in sports.

Nestlé Philippines, Inc., Assistant Vice-President-Milo for Marketing Lester Castillo, Otsuka-Solar Philippines, Inc. President and Managing Director Kohei Oyamada, and Brand Development Manager Nelia Ramos will be the resource speakers for the event.

They will talk about Milo and Pocari Sweat’s experience in being involved with the Philippine national team throughout the years.

“We are elated with their willingness to share their partnership dynamics with our summit stakeholders since their support to the national athletes has always been a great help in improving the country’s sports,” said PSC chief of staff and National Sports Summit Project Director Marc Velasco of their latest summit session.

Milo and Pocari Sweat have been steady supporters of the national team, crafting programs and throwing support as part of their corporate thrusts with the end goal of helping improve the country’s sporting affairs.

The online PSC summit is aimed at taking insights of different sports stakeholders and using them as foundations in crafting a sustainable and workable short to long-term plan for Philippine sports.

The PSC said all data gathered from the web series will be processed and studied to create a new set of resolutions to be presented to sports leaders for action. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo