PSC case against payroll cheats goes to regional trial court

The Department of Justice found probable cause on the complaint filed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the National Bureau of Investigation against former employees involved in a payroll padding scheme.

In a 23-page resolution signed by Assistant State Prosecutor Moises Acayan, Sr. Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Fadullon and Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, the filing of several counts of qualified theft, attempted qualified theft, cyber-related forgery and computer-related fraud has been recommended against Paul Ignacio, Michaelle Jones Velarde and Lymuel Seguilla.

The PSC has been resolutely following the case, determined to bring those accountable to justice.

The episode has been a learning experience for the sports agency, forcing it to look at the handling of its affairs and make the necessary changes.

“It is a regrettable incident but it compelled us to fast-track upgrades and consider a second look at existing processes,” PSC Chairman William Ramirez in a release…

Aside from the NBI which has been helping the PSC from the onset, Mr. Ramirez also said that they sought the help of the Office of the Solicitor General and the Anti-Money Laundering Council in ensuring that the funds are returned to the government.

As recommended in the Justice Department resolution, cases will be filed in the Regional Trial Court of Imus, Cavite.

In July last year, Mr. Ignacio was discovered redirecting funds to his own bank account.

He used to handle payroll preparation for the agency. During the investigation, two more employees were discovered working in connivance with Mr. Ignacio.

The modus reportedly had been done for the last five years and cost the government millions of pesos before it was uncovered.