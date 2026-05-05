ROBINSONS LAND CORP. (RLC) said its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and green building programs were recognized at this year’s Global Good Governance (3G) Awards.

In a statement on Monday, the Gokongwei-led developer said it received the 3G ESG Championship Award (Philippines) and the 3G Excellence in Green Innovation and Solutions Award during ceremonies held in Singapore on April 28.

The awards, organized by UK-based Cambridge IFA, assess organizations based on transparency, sustainability, and social responsibility.

RLC said the recognition reflects its sustainability initiatives across its property portfolio, including the use of rooftop solar panels in malls, energy efficiency measures, and renewable energy adoption in office buildings.

The company also cited waste and water management programs, as well as efforts to secure green building certifications.

On the social front, RLC said its programs are implemented through its foundation, which partners with local governments and organizations for reforestation, scholarships, medical missions, and disaster response.

The latest awards mark the company’s fourth consecutive year of recognition from the 3G Awards program. — ALB