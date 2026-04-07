AYALA LAND Estates, Inc. said its Areza estate in Lipa City is poised for increased commercial and mixed-use development following improved connectivity from the newly opened Lipa City–Mataas na Kahoy Diversion Road.

“With the new road in place, Areza is now more seamlessly connected to major transport networks, nearby communities, and emerging business districts — strengthening its appeal for commercial, retail, and mixed-use developments,” the company said in a statement last week.

The 92-hectare Areza development in Batangas features linear parks, green spaces, and commercial areas. It is located near institutions such as De La Salle Lipa and Mt. Malarayat Country Club.

The estate is accessible by car, public transport, and ride-hailing services.

The 4.35-kilometer diversion road links Katigbak Road to Leviste Highway and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway. The road is expected to reduce travel time within Batangas and to Metro Manila, while improving access to public infrastructure, including the planned Lipa City Hall site.

Improved connectivity is expected to support increased activity and investment in surrounding areas.

“As Lipa continues to evolve beyond a manufacturing and logistics base into a more diversified urban center, infrastructure projects such as the Lipa City–Mataas na Kahoy Diversion Road are expected to play a critical role in shaping land use, connectivity, and long-term growth patterns across the city and neighboring municipalities,” Ayala Land Estates said.

Lipa City’s population has grown by more than 70% over the past two decades, alongside sustained expansion in manufacturing and services, reflecting broader growth trends in the Calabarzon region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), the country’s largest industrial region, according to the company. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno