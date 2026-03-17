LISTED holding firm AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. (ABA) has broken ground for Ice World, a new indoor attraction at the Montemaria International Pilgrimage and Conference Center in Batangas.

The 2,000-square-meter facility will accommodate up to 300 guests at a time and will feature ice slides, ice villages, and ice sports activities.

“Ice World is designed to complement Montemaria’s one-of-a-kind environment, offering fun and interactive experiences for all visitors,” Montemaria Resort President Guoan Wu said in a statement on Monday.

“Our goal is to provide a unique attraction that appeals to families, tourists, and pilgrims, creating lasting memories while appreciating the natural and cultural beauty of the estate,” he added.

The Ice World project forms part of ABA’s continuing development of the Montemaria estate.

“These developments reflect our commitment to growing Montemaria into a destination where faith and family bonding come together,” ABA Chairman and President Antonio Victoriano F. Gregorio III said.

“We see Montemaria as a destination where visitors come together not only for spiritual reflection but also for creating beautiful memories with their loved ones.”

Montemaria houses the Mother of All Asia — Tower of Peace, a 98-meter statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The groundbreaking event also marked the opening of the Montemaria souvenir shop, which sells memorabilia and local products. It also launched a 9D Marine Adventure ride tied to the site’s location near the Verde Island Passage. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno