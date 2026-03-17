LISTED developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) is opening Arillo Estate in Batangas for events and photoshoots, highlighting its rolling green landscapes and forested hills.

“Developed by Ayala Land, Arillo is envisioned as a sanctuary for rest, renewal, and reconnection with nature,” ALI said in a statement on Friday last week.

“With its expansive open spaces, scenic vistas, and well-planned facilities, the estate is now opening its doors to events and photoshoots for those seeking a setting deeply grounded in nature,” it added.

The Arillo Visitor’s Center anchors the estate with two covered pavilions, each seating up to 100 guests for weddings, retreats, celebrations, and brand events. Large windows, open layouts, and a view deck provide natural light and panoramic landscape views.

ALI said Arillo’s expansive natural landscape, which features rolling meadows, forest paths, and scenic viewpoints, positions it as a potential venue for photoshoots and film productions.

The estate also provides changing rooms, preparation areas, Wi-Fi, parking for up to 35 vehicles, golf cart transport, and restrooms with showers. Horses from partner El Kabayo are also available, while surrounding gardens and open fields may serve as additional outdoor event spaces, subject to approval.

Arillo, located in Brgy. Kaylaway in Nasugbu, serves as a venue for wellness retreats, creative workshops, corporate offsites, and private celebrations. The estate features a highland climate, expansive views, and an atmosphere that encourages visitors to slow down and reconnect with nature.

It is also located near landmarks such as Caleruega Church and Don Bosco Chapel on the Hill, positioning it as a potential venue for wedding receptions and post-ceremony events set against scenic landscapes. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno