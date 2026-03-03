ROBINSONS LOGISTIX & Industrials, Inc. (RLX) said it has partnered with Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. to launch a “big box” facility for Shopwise at Sierra Valley Destination Estate in Cainta, Rizal.

“Designed to serve both the growing local community and visitors to the estate on Ortigas Avenue Extension, this project reinforces RLX’s role as a builder of scalable, high-impact retail infrastructure,” Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) Senior Vice-President and RLX Business Unit General Manager Cora Ang Ley said in a statement on Monday.

Shopwise’s big-box facility, which will span more than 7,000 square meters (sq.m.) of land with 5,000 sq.m. of leasable space, is targeted for construction completion in the first half of 2027, with store opening scheduled in the third quarter of the same year.

RLX, known for its Grade A logistics facilities, will lead the development and construction of the new retail format as part of efforts to drive organic growth and improve integration within Robinsons Land’s operations.

The company said Shopwise Sierra Valley will adopt a big-box retail format similar to Walmart or Costco, designed for efficient, high-volume sales and bulk purchasing, making it “especially relevant” to middle-class families and small business owners.

“This development will serve real needs, strengthen communities and create more opportunities for growth for years to come,” Ms. Ang Ley said.

Sierra Valley integrates retail, residential, office, and logistics components. Key anchors include Robinsons Sierra Valley Mall and The Shops at Sierra Valley, alongside Sierra Valley Gardens residential developments and RLX’s Grade A logistics facilities.

According to the company, the project aligns with Robinsons Land’s Vision 5-25-50 plan, which aims to scale standardized developments in growth areas. The plan is anchored on five growth levers to achieve P25 billion in net income by 2030, the company’s 50th anniversary.

RLX, the industrial and logistics arm of RLC, operates 13 facilities across Calamba, Laguna; Sucat and Muntinlupa City; Pampanga; and Rizal. Its warehouses feature modern specifications and flexible layouts.

CAPEX FOR 2026

Meanwhile, in a disclosure on Monday, Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI) said it has earmarked about P5 billion to P7 billion in capital expenditures (capex) for 2026, primarily for store construction and renovations.

“The company also confirms the expected store openings and renovations for its supermarket business,” the company added.

On Friday, Robinsons Supermarket reopened its third revamped branch at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City, with nine more renovations planned nationwide this year.

At the event, Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Co said about P200 million has been allocated for supermarket renovations.

In December, Robinsons Supermarket relaunched its branches at Robinsons Nuvali and Robinsons Galleria, the latter being its largest branch, according to Robinsons Supermarket Group General Manager Kerwin L. Legarde.

Another branch in Bacolod is scheduled for completion within two weeks.

Robinsons Supermarket currently operates 157 branches nationwide, with about 10% to 15% selected for renovation based on location, according to Mr. Co.

At the local bourse on Monday, RRHI shares fell by 2.23% to close at P37.30 apiece, while RLC shares rose by 0.76% to P18.64 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno