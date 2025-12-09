ARTICO COLD CHAIN, the cold storage arm of AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), is looking to expand the number of green-certified facilities in its portfolio as climate risks heighten pressure on the provincial logistics sector.

The company said it is aiming to have up to four cold storage facilities eligible for an EDGE (excellence in design for greater efficiencies) advanced certification by 2027.

“Artico Cold Chain has a strong commitment to sustainability and will continue its initiatives next year on the accreditation of more cold storage facilities with EDGE,” it said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

EDGE, a green building standard developed by the International Finance Corp., requires at least 40% reductions in energy and water use, as well as in embodied carbon in materials, to qualify for advanced certification.

Artico said its Biñan 1 facility in Laguna recently attained EDGE advanced certification.

“Core efforts, including the transition to 100% renewable energy and exploring the installation of rooftop solar panels, will likewise be continued across the facilities,” it added.

These initiatives align with parent firm Ayala Corp.’s target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The growing demand for sustainable industrial facilities is being driven by multinational companies’ global environmental, social, and governance frameworks, which require firms to locate in certified green facilities to meet decarbonization goals, Artico said.

It added that sustainability features also provide a competitive advantage through reduced utility consumption and more efficient resource use.

“Given the heightened and visible impacts of climate change, customers are increasingly prioritizing locations that offer enhanced resilience and robust infrastructure to mitigate climate-related operational disruptions,” the company said.

Artico also cited climate change as a key risk to the provincial logistics sector, prompting many cold chain operators to focus on short-term resilience at the expense of longer-term sustainability targets.

The company said it is also transitioning its facilities to the green energy option program (GEOP).

Under Republic Act No. 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, the GEOP allows power end-users with an average peak demand of at least 100 kilowatts to source their supply from renewable energy providers.

Artico’s cold storage facilities cater to meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, beverages, fruits, vegetables, and pharmaceuticals. The company operates facilities in Biñan, Laguna; Mabalacat, Pampanga; Urdaneta, Pangasinan; Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Mandaue, Cebu; and Iloilo.

ALLHC posted an 87% decline in its nine-month net income to P81 million due to slower industrial lot take-up.

On Friday, ALLHC shares closed unchanged at P1.33 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz