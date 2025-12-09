TENANT DEMAND for resilient, green-certified buildings is pushing Philippine developers to modernize projects and tighten compliance, analysts said.

Property developers must ensure that their projects are updated with current building codes and leverage the expertise of third-party evaluators as more tenants prioritize safety and sustainability in their choice of office and residential spaces.

“Global occupiers increasingly prioritize buildings that are disaster-resilient, energy-efficient, and structurally sound, as this supports business continuity, employee safety, and talent retention,” Erika Recomite-Manasan, senior manager for commercial leasing at Leechiu Property Consultants, said in an e-mail.

She said developers that consistently modernize and upgrade their buildings are more likely to attract and retain occupiers compared to outdated properties.

The need for compliance was underscored last month when the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) flagged the Monterrazas de Cebu residential project for multiple violations of environmental standards.

Developers must secure all required permits and clearances before construction, Ms. Manasan said. These include zoning and building permits from local governments, an environmental compliance certificate from the DENR, utility clearances, an occupancy permit and a fire safety certificate.

Developers must likewise comply with geotechnical and soil testing, structural analysis under the Department of Public Works and Highways and occupational safety and health requirements from the Department of Labor and Employment.

“We advise occupiers to seek the expertise of independent third-party organizations (architectural and engineering firms) to vet the structural integrity of the building, its resilience to fire, earthquake, and flood,” she said.

Ms. Manasan also noted that more tenants are favoring developments with green building certifications amid the looming climate crisis.

These include the US Green Building Council’s LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) certification; the International WELL Building Institute’s WELL certification; and the International Finance Corp.’s EDGE (excellence in design for greater efficiencies) certification.

Nigel Paul C. Villarete, senior adviser at technical advisory group Libra Konsult, cited the need for local governments to regularly review their comprehensive land use plans to ensure that real estate developments comply with environmental, social and economic goals.

“It has to be revisited as frequently as possible, because development is constant, especially in urban areas like Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and other metropolitan areas,” he said in a telephone interview. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz