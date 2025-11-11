ABOITIZ LAND, INC., the real estate arm of the Aboitiz group, said 187 new lots in its residential village Meadow at LIMA Estate are scheduled for turnover this month.

“We’re currently at 50% units sold, with P747 million net sales since its launch in 2022,” Monica Lorenzana Trajano, head of the residential business unit at Aboitiz Land, said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

Meadow, an 11.7-hectare residential community, offers prime lots valued at P29,000 per square meter (sq.m.) and is located within LIMA Estate, the Aboitiz group’s 1,000-hectare mixed-use development with over 250 locators and 75,000 employees.

“Backed by Aboitiz Land’s proven track record, Meadow at LIMA Estate offers not only a premium address but also a future-proof investment with strong potential for long-term appreciation and portfolio diversification,” Aboitiz Land said in a statement.

The property features Regular lots averaging 251 sq.m., Sunrise lots at 257 sq.m., and Corner lots averaging 417 sq.m. It also has 51 Greenbelt lots (368 sq.m. on average), seven Central Park lots (419 sq.m.), and Legacy lots ranging from 1,340 sq.m. to 1,490 sq.m.

Meadow promotes nature-integrated, sustainable living with open spaces, greenbelt areas, and creekside features. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, multipurpose court, playground, 24-hour security, walkable streets, a rain garden, and bicycle-friendly paths.

The village is strategically located near The Outlets @LIMA Estate, Batangas’ first and largest outdoor lifestyle mall under the Aboitiz group; BizHub at LIMA Estate, the province’s central business district; The Exchange, featuring a transport terminal and retail spaces; and Aboitiz Pitch, a multi-sport venue with two football fields.

Meadow is an hour from Metro Manila and Ninoy Aquino International Airport via the South Luzon Expressway and will soon have direct access to the STAR Tollway.

“Through the use of sustainable materials, abundant green spaces, and thoughtful master planning, the estate is positioned to appreciate over time as demand grows for greener, healthier communities,” Aboitiz Land said.

Aboitiz Land reported a 69% jump in nine-month consolidated profit to P879 million, driven by asset sales. At the local bourse on Monday, shares of Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell 1.09% or 30 centavos to close at P27.10 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz