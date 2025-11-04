AYALA LAND, INC. and Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. have reached the final stage of construction of The Lattice by Alveo Land, marking a milestone in the development of the 35-hectare Parklinks estate that straddles Quezon City and Pasig City.

“A joint venture between Ayala Land and Eton Properties, Parklinks is envisioned as a model for integrated, sustainable communities where nature, work and lifestyle coexist seamlessly,” Ayala Land said in a statement on Monday.

The Lattice is Ayala Land unit Alveo Land’s first residential tower in Parklinks, a mixed-use development along the C-5 corridor — one of Metro Manila’s key arteries linking business and commercial districts.

The tower will feature studio units sized 30 square meters (sq.m.), one-bedroom units at 58 sq.m., two-bedroom units at 94 sq.m. and three-bedroom units at 123 sq.m., with prices starting at P10.7 million, according to Alveo Land’s website.

Half of Parklinks’ total land area will be devoted to open and green spaces, including the three-hectare Central Park, the riverside Eco Esplanade and the Green Spine — a network of landscaped walkways and bike lanes that connect residential, retail and recreational zones.

Residents will also have access to upcoming developments such as the 115,000-sq.m. Parklinks Mall, set to feature retail, dining and wellness concepts under the Ayala Malls brand.

The 3,178-sq.m. Casa Ibarra Parklinks event venue is slated to open next year, while the four-storey Multiple Intelligence International School will open next year with culinary labs, maker spaces and a 5,000-sq.m. multi-purpose sports field.

Connecting both sides of the estate is the 110-meter Parklinks Bridge, which includes dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists across the Marikina River.

Parklinks also houses the North and South Towers by Ayala Land Premier, Ayala Land’s flagship luxury brand, alongside outdoor amenities such as open-air lounges, a pet park with obstacle courses and multi-purpose grounds for community activities.

Ayala Land’s first-half net income rose 8% year on year to P14.2 billion, driven by stronger contributions from property development, leasing and hospitality.

Eton Properties, the real-estate arm of the Lucio Tan Group, posted a 24% increase in first-quarter net income to P144 million.

On Monday, Ayala Land shares rose 0.5% to close at P20 each, while LT Group, Inc. gained 1.23% to P14.80. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz