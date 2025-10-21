Alsons Dev to start Aldevinco site redevelopment by end-October

1 of 3

THE redevelopment of the Aldevinco Shopping Center site in downtown Davao City is set to begin by the end of October, according to Alsons Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev).

In a statement on Monday, the Alcantara Group’s property arm said the site, located at the corner of C.M. Recto and Roxas Avenue, will be transformed into a flagship mixed-use development that reflects the company’s vision for “vibrant, sustainable, and people-centric spaces.”

The project will start with the phased demolition of existing structures, which Alsons Dev described as outdated and no longer structurally sound.

The company said it has coordinated with the Office of the City Building Official and other agencies to comply with all regulatory requirements.

While redevelopment plans are being finalized, the 5,106-square-meter property will temporarily serve as a paid parking facility by the second quarter of 2026.

The interim site will include areas for food trucks and small vendors to keep the property active.

“Our vision is to build developments that balance heritage and progress, ensuring that every project we undertake supports the city’s growth,” Alsons Dev President and Chief Executive Officer Miguel A. Dominguez said.

Opened in 1965, Aldevinco Shopping Center was one of the city’s earliest commercial hubs and became known for showcasing Mindanao’s crafts, textiles, and antiques. It closed in December 2021, with many of its tenants relocating to Poblacion Market Central, which Alsons Dev opened in 2022 as a modern replacement.

Alsons Dev, with more than six decades of experience in real estate development, has projects including Ladislawa Garden Village, Woodridge Park, Las Terrazas, and Northcrest in Davao City, as well as the 121-hectare Avia Estate in Sarangani. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno