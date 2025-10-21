THE FISHER MALL group is planning to expand its Quezon City mall by adding 3,000 to 5,000 square meters (sq.m.) of new retail space to accommodate tenants seeking to widen their footprint.

“Our leasing tenants right now, who are existing international players in the area — are looking for a bigger spot and larger footprint to accommodate the growing demand,” Fisher Mall Group of Companies President Robert Raymond B. del Rosario said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Mr. Del Rosario said the company is looking at adding between five and six floors, which will feature a mix of local and international retail and dining establishments.

Groundbreaking for the expansion of the Quezon Avenue mall is targeted by mid-2026.

He said the additional structure will be built beside the existing mall along Quezon Avenue, near the parkway area that houses international tenants such as Uniqlo.

“We’re looking at ways to accommodate and to expand where it fits, not just in our timeline, but to address the current needs and wants of both our customers and our future tenants,” he said.

The company is also planning to make the expansion more accessible to public utility vehicles (PUVs), Mr. Del Rosario said.

Fisher Mall, which has a gross floor area of about 120,000 sq.m., is located at the corner of Quezon Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City. The site was formerly occupied by the Pantranco bus terminal but continues to serve as a hub for public transport.

The mall hosts a mix of dining, retail, leisure, entertainment, and government service tenants.

Mr. Del Rosario said mall foot traffic has remained steady, rising by 8% to 12% year on year.

He added that Fisher Mall is also planning to repurpose some of its existing cinemas into event or multi-sport areas.

“We plan to start construction by the first quarter next year and finish by the third quarter,” Mr. Del Rosario said.

Fisher Mall is operated by Mallers Investments Corp., which currently has two branches — one in Quezon City and another in Malabon City.

The company is also planning to build up to three new malls within the next two to three years. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz