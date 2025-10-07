ROBINSONS LAND CORP. (RLC) aims to increase the share of renewable energy (RE) in its total power consumption to as much as 30% by 2030 as part of a broader push to integrate sustainability measures across its developments.

“In the next five years, as we’re building more townships, not only are we investing in it, but we’re making sure that we’re very compliant with regulatory requirements in terms of disclosing our carbon emissions, our energy intensity, water intensity, and waste management,” RLC Chief Strategist and Lead for Sustainability Ramon Daniel S. Rivero said on the sidelines of the BusinessWorld Insights forum last Friday.

At present, renewables account for 10% to 15% of RLC’s total power consumption.

RLC has spent approximately P3 billion on sustainability initiatives to date, covering solar panel installations, green building design and certification, and energy-efficient equipment and technologies, Mr. Rivero said.

“We will continue to invest and earmark 20% to 30% of total sustainability spend on further initiatives in the next five years,” he added.

Mr. Rivero said the company’s office buildings have obtained green building certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiency. Its malls have also invested in solar energy to expand its share in the power mix.

The company is also looking to divert nonbiodegradable waste generated in its properties to recyclers and other waste processing facilities, Mr. Rivero said.

“We’re now looking into potential tools that can compost them (food waste) faster within hours, and then the output would be fertilizer-based compost waste which we can use to plant and use as carbon credits,” he noted.

RLC will also continue integrating wastewater treatment and materials recovery facilities into the design of its new and existing developments, Mr. Rivero added.

Earlier this year, RLC said it plans to build 2,000 electric vehicle charging units across its developments nationwide within the next five years as part of its push for electric mobility options.

The company reported a 7% increase in second-quarter attributable net income to P3.4 billion, while revenues for the period rose by 16% to P12 billion.

RLC shares on Monday were up by 2.33% or 34 centavos to close at P14.94 per share. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz