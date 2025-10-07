LISTED conglomerate PHINMA Corp. is leveraging its education, construction, and hospitality units for the development of its real estate arm’s first township outside Metro Manila.

“With PHINMA Education, PHINMA Construction Materials, and PHINMA Hospitality contributing their expertise, Saludad is envisioned not merely as a residential address, but as a holistic community where families can learn, work, grow, and thrive,” the company said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The conglomerate’s real estate arm, PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. (PHINMA Properties), launched the P12-billion Saludad township last year.

The 21-hectare development is a master-planned ecosystem featuring residential areas, commercial hubs, educational institutions, hospitality components, and retail spaces.

In April, PHINMA Properties broke ground on Maayo Terraces, an 11-tower mid-rise residential condominium project within the Saludad township.

Also located within the township are Likha Estates, which offer lot-only developments; PHINMA Hospitality’s TRYP by Wyndham Hotel; and Southwestern University PHINMA.

Saludad will also feature open green spaces, walkable streets, and commercial hubs.

“Instead of following a Manila or international template, the township was co-created with JEPP Real Estate Co., a Bacolod-based firm rooted in the heritage of the city’s prominent families, and masterplanned by award-winning architect Royal Pineda,” PHINMA Properties President and Chief Executive Officer Raphael B. Felix said.

“This collaboration grounds Saludad in Bacolod’s culture and identity while elevating it through world-class design and innovation.”

Mr. Felix cited the strong residential demand in Bacolod’s property market, particularly in the affordable segment.

“Unlike Metro Manila, where condominium oversupply challenges developers, Bacolod’s real estate market remains balanced and resilient, with strong take-up particularly in the affordable and mid-income segments,” he said.

He added that the city’s growing population, rising middle class, and quality of life will boost opportunities in sectors such as education and hospitality.

“Bacolod has always been a city with untapped potential,” Mr. Felix said.

The Negros Island Region recorded 5.9% economic growth in 2024, outpacing the national average of 5.7%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

PHINMA Properties has over 21 residential communities in Metro Manila and has expanded to Cebu and Davao.

“Saludad is our way of affirming our belief in Bacolod and our commitment for the long term,” Mr. Felix said.

At the local bourse on Monday, PHINMA Corp. shares slipped by 0.47% or eight centavos to close at P16.90 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz