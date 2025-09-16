By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

LISTED property developer D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc. (DMW) has entered the flexible workspace market with the opening of its first co-working hub in Pasay City, banking on rising demand for hybrid work arrangements.

“AXS Aseana is the company’s response to the growing demand for flexible and accessible workspaces in the country,” DMW Chief Executive Officer Delfin Angelo “Buds” C. Wenceslao said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

The 687-square-meter hub, located on the 11th floor of the Aseana Two office tower along Bradco Avenue, can accommodate up to 182 people.

It offers plug-and-play offices, conference and meeting rooms, virtual offices, huddle areas, a café, telepods, full backup power, and business-grade optic connectivity.

Mr. Wenceslao said the facility caters to tech-savvy professionals, remote workers, and startups seeking a professional environment without the overhead costs of traditional offices.

The property’s location provides access to major transport links, including the LRT-1 Redemptorist Aseana Station and the EDSA Bus Carousel, with connections to hubs such as the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

Rates for private offices start at P14,000 per seat per month and P16,000 for a manager’s room.

Dedicated co-working desks are priced at P14,000 per seat per month, while hot desks cost P5,000. Day passes are available at P200 per hour or P500 per day.

The flexible workspace sector is projected to account for 30% of global office stock by 2030, according to property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc.

D.M. Wenceslao & Associates slipped 0.94% or P0.05 to close at P5.25 per share on Monday.